Cincy UPN outlet gets cable lift

There's nothing like a little cable carriage to boost a TV stations ratings. That's what UPN low-power TV affiliate WBQC-TV Cincinnati found out Monday night, the first night that its 6 p.m.-11 p.m. schedule was carried by Time Warner Cable there under a new agreement.

The station's Nielsen's ratings more than doubled compared to a year ago. The Hughleys doubled its rating, garnering a 1.6/3, versus a year-ago .8/1 for the 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. time period. The premiere of One on One did a 2.2/3, more than double the 1.0/1 the premiere of The Parkers did last year from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"The fact that it did a number shows that giving our affiliate a channel on the cable is not a waste," said UPN chief operating officer Adam Ware. Ware says talks are also ongoing in Syracuse, where the UPN affiliate, also a low-power station, has here-to-date been shunned by the Time Warner system there. - Steve McClellan