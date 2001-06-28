Cincy anchor seeks mayor's office

Cincinnati's history of mixing TV and politics continues. WLWT-TV anchor Courtis Fuller announced on the air Wednesday he would be leaving the station to run for mayor against incumbent - and former WLWT-TV anchor - Charles Luken.

Another former news anchor, Jerry Springer, had already been Cincinnati mayor when he worked for the same station.

Springer, reportedly, has remained in television and has made frequent appearances on TV news.

- Dan Trigoboff