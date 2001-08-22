Cincinnati media to jointly air race forum

Cincinnati's local PBS and ABC affiliates are teaming up with three local radio stations to simulcast a public forum next month on the city's race issues.

The initiative kicks off under teh auspices of the Cincinnati Media Collaborative on Thursday, September 6 with a broadcast of community forum dubbed "Commmon Ground: Working for Change." The program will be simulcast on WCET-TV (PBS) and WCPO-TV (ABC) from 8-9pm and will continue for an additional 30 minutes on WCET. The entire 90-minute show will be heard on radio over WVXU-FM and WDBZ-AM. The first hour of the program can be heard on WIZF-FM.

The forum comes in the wake of a series of racially sparked disturbances in the city last April which saw Cincinnati police enforcing nightly curfews in an effort to curb the violence. Susan Howarth, president and CEO of WCET, said the cooperative media effort "reflects an uncommon - and unprecedented - sense of community cooperation."

The September 6 forum will look at the state of race relations in the region with a panel of people who will help shape the public debate. Questions will be fielded from a diverse studio audience at WCET, and tow live remote locations. Viewers and listeners can also phone, fax or e-mail questions. - Richard Tedesco