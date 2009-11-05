CIMM to Meet with Five Set-Top Data Providers

Related: Time Warner's Bewkes Calls for Measurement Innovation

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement next week plans to meet with Nielsen, Rentrak, TiVo, TRA and TNS Media Research -- the first five in a group of companies currently providing set-top box data -- to discuss how they can work together with CIMM.

In a statement, CIMM said the Nov. 10 meetings with the set-top data suppliers are "a first step" in its request for proposals process. The group's other area of focus -- cross-platform video measurement - "will be addressed shortly," the group said.

