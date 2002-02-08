CIC graduates to new mission

With cable connections and programming in place, Cable in the Classroom, the

industry's educational-outreach effort, is updating its mission to focus on how

best to use those tools in service of students, teachers and parents.

One of the first lessons in the new Classroom is economics. To pay for

initiatives like regional broadband demonstrations without breaking the budget,

CIC will reallocate some funds.

To find room in the projected $3 million budget -- about the same as was

budgeted in 2001 and 2000 -- public-service-announcement campaigns have been scrapped and travel is being

curtailed.

The technological boon that prompted the mission "refocusing" will also help

to pay for it.

Keeping travel expenses down will give CIC the ability to make more

of its educational efforts Web-based.

The biggest chunk of CIC's revenues, about $2 million per year, comes from

dues paid by MSOs and cable networks.

Operator dues are based on number of subscribers, while networks contribute a

flat amount.

Grants and investment income also contribute significantly.