Cibrowski Named KGO San Francisco GM

Tom Cibrowski, senior VP of ABC News programs, news gathering and special events, has been named KGO San Francisco president and general manager. He succeeds William Burton, who shifted to senior VP of ABC Daytime late last year.

“Tom’s incredible talent at creating and producing top-quality compelling news content that drives increased viewer engagement makes him the best choice to drive KGO’s future modernization and growth,” said Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group. “He is a strong leader with a keen business acumen that will serve our team and audiences well.”

Cibrowski held the senior VP title at ABC News since August 2014. Prior to that, he was senior executive producer of Good Morning America. He joined the program as senior broadcast producer in 2002 and was promoted to executive producer in 2006.

“I’m thrilled to join the KGO team in such a dynamic market and fantastic city,” he said. “Change and innovation take center stage every day in San Francisco, and I look forward to working with the incredible team to keep ABC7 at the forefront of quality local content. It’s been an honor and a privilege to work side by side with all of the remarkable journalists and people of ABC News for the past 25 years. As I move on to this great new opportunity, I will never forget the hard work that goes into everything we do, and I will always be thankful for the constant efforts to accurately inform our audience.”

Cibrowski began his career at ABC News as a desk assistant in 1990 in the Washington bureau.