Chyron Axis Router adds HD
Chyron Corp.'s "Axis" high-definition-television router was launched at the National Association of Broadcasters' NAB 2002.
The one-rack-unit, 16-by-16 router can handle HDTV, standard-definition TV and DVB-ASI (Digital Video Broadcast-asynchronous serial interface) streams and
includes a control system.
Options make it capable of switching video and audio in both digital and
analog.
