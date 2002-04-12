Chyron Axis Router adds HD

Chyron Corp.'s "Axis" high-definition-television router was launched at the National Association of Broadcasters' NAB 2002.

The one-rack-unit, 16-by-16 router can handle HDTV, standard-definition TV and DVB-ASI (Digital Video Broadcast-asynchronous serial interface) streams and

includes a control system.

Options make it capable of switching video and audio in both digital and

analog.