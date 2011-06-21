Churchville Retiring From WJAR

WJAR Providence President/General Manager Lisa Churchville will retire June 30. Churchville had a long career at the NBC owned group, before Media General bought WJAR from NBC. She's been at WJAR since 1997.

"For the past 14 years, I have worked with the best people in local television," Churchville said. "Today, due to the hard work and commitment of so many people, the station is stronger than ever. The continuous newsroom produces five hours of live news and breaks news throughout the day on multiple digital platforms. NBC10 serves a broader audience than ever before and the station is well-poised for the future. I am very proud to have played a role in the station's rich history."

Churchville began her career at WABC New York and joined NBC in 1986. Her work at the NBC owned and operated stations included key positions at WMAQ Chicago and WCAU Philadelphia. She was vice president of sales in Philadelphia before joining WJAR, which Media General acquired in 2006.

"Lisa's an accomplished professional and an inspiring leader, both in her station and in her community," said Reid Ashe, Media General executive VP and COO. "She's an important reason for WJAR's long-term leadership in the Rhode Island market. We will miss her and we wish her all the best."

An NBC affiliate, WJAR is a very strong station in DMA No. 53.