Chung's ratings slip
Ratings for Connie Chung Tonight slipped Tuesday night as viewers
presumably sampled Cable News Network's new 8 p.m. star.
Chung collected a 0.7 rating, down 22 percent from her Monday-night debut.
Featuring interviews with Luciano Pavarotti and Secretary of State Colin
Powell, the Tuesday show harvested 600,000 households, down from 750,000 the
night before.
Meanwhile, Chung's Fox News Channel foe, Bill O'Reilly, nabbed a 2.1 rating with 1.7
million households.
