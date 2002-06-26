Chung's ratings slip

Ratings for Connie Chung Tonight slipped Tuesday night as viewers

presumably sampled Cable News Network's new 8 p.m. star.

Chung collected a 0.7 rating, down 22 percent from her Monday-night debut.

Featuring interviews with Luciano Pavarotti and Secretary of State Colin

Powell, the Tuesday show harvested 600,000 households, down from 750,000 the

night before.

Meanwhile, Chung's Fox News Channel foe, Bill O'Reilly, nabbed a 2.1 rating with 1.7

million households.