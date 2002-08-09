Chung trumps Donahue
Four weeks after MSNBC's Phil Donahue and CNN's Connie Chung started slugging
it out at 8 p.m., Chung is pulling in twice as many viewers.
Chung averaged 819,000 viewers from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, compared to Donahue's
405, 000, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
Household ratings tell a similar story: Chung averaged 0.8 last week and
Donahue a 0.4.
Donahue boasted early victories over Chung, but recent ratings have slipped.
Chung had a big night on Aug. 6 with a 1.1 rating, compared to a 0.4 for
Donahue.
Of course, Fox News' Bill O'Reilly still beats both shows
handily.
