Chung trumps Donahue

Four weeks after MSNBC's Phil Donahue and CNN's Connie Chung started slugging

it out at 8 p.m., Chung is pulling in twice as many viewers.

Chung averaged 819,000 viewers from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, compared to Donahue's

405, 000, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

Household ratings tell a similar story: Chung averaged 0.8 last week and

Donahue a 0.4.

Donahue boasted early victories over Chung, but recent ratings have slipped.

Chung had a big night on Aug. 6 with a 1.1 rating, compared to a 0.4 for

Donahue.

Of course, Fox News' Bill O'Reilly still beats both shows

handily.