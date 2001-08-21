Chung scores Condit coup

Connie Chung has snagged the first ever interview with Rep. Gary Condit since he admitted to being romantically involved with missing intern Chandra Levy.

The interview, running this Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC's Primetime Live should be considered a coup for Chung. Journalists, from both the TV and print arenas, have been gunning to speak with Condit, eager to get to the bottom of why he refused to fess up to his affair with Levy for several months - when information about the relationship may have been helpful in discovering her whereabouts.

The interview will be taped from Condit's district in Modesto, California. At this point, there's no word whether Levy's parents, who have been spoken out against Condit's actions, will be involved in the story.

- Susanne Ault