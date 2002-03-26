Chung outfoxed by Van Susteren
Connie Chung made her Cable News Network anchoring debut Monday night, but she couldn't lure enough viewers to edge Fox News Channel's Greta Van Susteren.
Chung, filling in as host of NewsNight with Aaron Brown, earned a 0.8
overnight rating, while Van Susteren's On the Record scored a 1.0.
Chung will begin hosting her own prime time show at 8 p.m. in late spring or
early summer.
