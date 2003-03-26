Chung out at CNN
Less than one year after Connie Chung joined Cable News Network's prime-time lineup, she has
been ousted from the coveted 8 p.m. slot.
Chung opted to leave CNN after network executives told her they won't bring back
her show, which has been pre-empted for war coverage.
Some inside CNN considered Connie Chung Tonight too tabloid for the network's hard-news bent.
A CNN spokesperson said Chung was leaving after turning down other on-air
opportunities.
CNN had offered the ABC and CBS veteran possible anchoring duties and a
weekend show, but not a weekday prime-time slot, insiders said.
As for her replacement, CNN will stick with special war coverage for now.
