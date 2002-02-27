Chung makes first CNN appearance
Cable News Network's newest franchise player, Connie Chung, made her network
debut Tuesday night reporting from Karachi, Pakistan.
Chung reported for NewsNight with Aaron Brown. She's slated to begin
hosting her own prime time show in April.
