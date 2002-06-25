Chung holds her own
Connie Chung made her much-anticipated CNN debut Monday night to ratings
that matched the news net's prime time average last week.
Chung, nervously bobbling her words a few times, marched on to a 0.9 rating
with about 750,000 households.
CNN averaged the same mark in prime for the week of June 17 to June 23.
Ratings for Connie Chung Tonight were up 83% from CNN's mark the same
Monday last year.
It also was 23% better than CNN's previous Live From on Monday nights
this year.
Chung tripled her lead-in, Crossfire, which hobbled to a 0.3
rating.
Chung was bested by her chief competition, Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly,
who harvested a 2.0 rating and 1.6 million households.
MSNBC's current 8 p.m. The News with Brian Williams, collected a 0.5
rating with 413,000 households.
The first edition of Connie Chung Tonight, airing from network's
sparkling new New York City studios (reportedly built for $15 million), featured
- an interview with the brother-in-law relative of the
fire service worker accused of setting the Colorado wildfire near Denver
- a feature on accused pedophile who wrote to Dear Abby
for advice and was turned in
- comedian and host of Comedy Central's Daily Show Jon Stewart
- members of the U.S. men's soccer team
