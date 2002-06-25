Chung holds her own

Connie Chung made her much-anticipated CNN debut Monday night to ratings

that matched the news net's prime time average last week.

Chung, nervously bobbling her words a few times, marched on to a 0.9 rating

with about 750,000 households.

CNN averaged the same mark in prime for the week of June 17 to June 23.

Ratings for Connie Chung Tonight were up 83% from CNN's mark the same

Monday last year.

It also was 23% better than CNN's previous Live From on Monday nights

this year.

Chung tripled her lead-in, Crossfire, which hobbled to a 0.3

rating.

Chung was bested by her chief competition, Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly,

who harvested a 2.0 rating and 1.6 million households.

MSNBC's current 8 p.m. The News with Brian Williams, collected a 0.5

rating with 413,000 households.

The first edition of Connie Chung Tonight, airing from network's

sparkling new New York City studios (reportedly built for $15 million), featured