Chung fights back

CNN's Connie Chung Tonight captured its highest Nielsen Media Research household rating Thursday night since the show's June 24 launch

and pushed MSNBC's Phil Donahue back

to third place in the 8 p.m. cable news race.

Chung scored a 1.0 rating with 957,000 viewers, while Donahue notched

a 0.6 rating and 523,000 viewers. In his first three outings since debuting July

15, Donahue posted higher ratings and delivery than Chung.

Both shows, however, remain far behind Fox News

Channel's Bill O'Reilly, who mounted a 2.1 rating and 2.4 million viewers

Thursday.