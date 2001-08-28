Chung-Condit makes ABC week's champ

Gary Condit's choice of ABC News over rival networks helped ABC sail to a weekly victory in all key demographics.

ABC won the week of Aug. 20-26 in both total viewers (9.7 million) and adults 18-49 (3.3 rating), according to Nielsen Media Research. ABC's victory in the adults 18-49 demo snapped NBC's 18-week string atop the category. NBC finished second for the week in adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating, followed by Fox (2.7) and CBS (2.6). CBS finished the week in second place in total viewers (7.5 million), followed by NBC (7.0 million) and Fox (6.1 million).

Condit's tug-of-war interview with ABC News' Connie Chung on PrimeTime Thursday attracted the highest ratings for any show this summer, with 23.6 million viewers and a 7.5/22 in adults 18-49. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'s three weekly installments finished the week in second, fourth and fifth place in the total viewer category. - Joe Schlosser