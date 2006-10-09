Trending

Chung, Bernstein Upped at NBC

NBC has promoted Edwin Chung to VP of current series and Nick Bernstein to VP of late night and primetime series.

Chung, promoted from director, will oversee production of NBC midseason comedies Andy Barker, P.I. and The Singles Table.

Bernstein, also promoted from director, is involved with all of NBC’s late-night franchises and will develop Saturday Night Live primetime specials among other projects.