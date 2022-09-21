Chucky–The Beer Arrives Before Season Two of Show

USA Network, Syfy and Elysian Brewing have teamed up on Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer. The limited-release collaboration arrives before the season two premiere of horror series Chucky Oct. 5 on USA and Syfy.

The beer will be available in 225 places around the country, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando. Big-box retailers in several states will display a Chucky QR code in stores that will “unleash” an augmented reality version of Chucky on phone screens.

With pumpkin and cranberry flavors, the beer has a 5.3% ABV. Elysian also mentions hints of chamomile and cinnamon.

“Chucky is one of Halloween’s most iconic, beloved characters and we have found the perfect partner in Elysian Brewing to capture his spirit this season,” said Ellen Stone, executive VP, entertainment consumer engagement and brand strategy, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This custom pumpkin beer provides a fresh, unique way for fans and beer fanatics alike to quench their thirst with a taste of Chucky ahead of the season two premiere.”

Don Mancini created the show, which is inspired by the 1988 slasher film Child’s Play. A murderer known as Charles Lee Ray is killed, and transfers his evil soul to the doll.

Elysian is based in Seattle.

“Just like Chucky is synonymous with Halloween, Elysian’s pumpkin beers have become synonymous with the season. Seeing Chucky’s iconic, freckled face on our cans feels like a match made in… ah… hell,” said Joe Bisacca, Elysian Brewing’s co-founder. “This release is exactly what makes brewing pumpkin beers interesting. You can iterate with so many styles using the same common gourd ingredient, like we do with the beers in Elysian’s Pumpkin Variety Pack. Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer is super drinkable and light, we think that it’ll be enjoyed by a wide variety of palates. From the blood-red cranberry to the cinnamon notes, this limited-edition wit encapsulates many of the fall flavors our drinkers love.” ■