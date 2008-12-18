Chuck Todd Named Chief White House Correspondent For NBC News

Chuck Todd has been named chief White House correspondent for NBC News, replacing David Gregory, who took over as host of Meet the Press two weeks ago.



Savannah Guthrie, who joined NBC News in in Sept. 2007 from Court TV (now TruTV), will serve as White House correspondent.



Todd, who was on early short lists for Meet the Press, will continue to serve as NBC News' political director. He has also been named a contributing editor on MTP, where he will appear regularly to offer



political analysis. Guthrie, who holds a law degree from Georgetown, has covered Congress and the Supreme Court, including the Scooter Libby and Zacarias Moussaoui trials.