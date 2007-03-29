Chrysler First To Offer Sirius Video Service

Chrysler has struck a deal with Sirius Satellite Radio to be the first and only automobile manufacturer to offer Sirius's in-vehicle TV network, Backseat TV, in its 2008 model-year vehicle lineup.

The new Sirius service, which will offer three channels of children's programming from Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network, will be available later this year in select 2008 model Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge vehicles, beginning with the Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

Sirius Backseat TV, which will also be available on the 2008 Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, Dodge Magnum, Jeep Commander and Jeep Grand Cherokee models, will sell for a suggested retail price of $470, with a free first year of service, when packaged with Chrysler's optional Rear Seat Entertainment System and SIRIUS Satellite Radio package. After the first year, Sirius Backseat TV will cost $7 per month when packaged with Sirius radio service, which runs $12.95 per month. The video service will only be available to Sirius radio subscribers.

"We're excited to work with Sirius and Chrysler Group to bring kids' number-one network -- Nickelodeon -- to even more places where our fans can experience and enjoy our hit shows and characters," said Denise Dahldorf, Executive Vice President of MTV Networks Content Distribution and Marketing, in a statement. "Like all of our MTVN brands, our goal for Nickelodeon is to be everywhere our audiences are, and the launch of Sirius Backseat TV gives kids and families even more screens to interact with us."