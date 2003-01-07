Chrysler: Bye-bye, Martha
Automaker Chrysler, a unit of DaimlerChrysler, is severing a relationship with Martha Stewart's print
magazine, Martha Stewart Living.
Chrysler executive vice president Jim Schroer told Bloomberg News the ad
campaign wasn't reaching the right audience, although some analysts speculated
that it had more to do with fallout from the ongoing insider-stock-trading scandal the diva of domesticity is caught up in.
Schroer also told Bloomberg the company had signed a deal with Canadian
singer Celine Dion to appear in TV spots, starting with one for a minivan that
will make its premiere during the Golden Globe Awards later in January.
