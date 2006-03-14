Christine Part of First-Place CBS Lineup

The New Adventures of Old Christine, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ latest sitcom vehicle, premiered on CBS Monday night with a double-shot—an episode at 8:30 and another one at 9:30. While it’s too early to say whether or not the Seinfeld curse is still in effect, Christine did well enough to take second place in its 9:30 time slot (when it followed Two and Half Men) and was part of a lineup that led CBS to an overall ratings win for the night.

The network scored an average 5.0 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, with its highest-rated show being CSI:Miami with a 6.2/16. Christine’s 8:30 episode, following The King of Queens, scored a 3.9/10 in the demo, tying with ABC’s Wife Swap and coming in behind the second half hour of Deal or No Deal, which earned a 5.7/14. The new sitcom performed better in its regular 9:30 time slot, with a 4.1/11, coming in second only to 24’s second-half-hour 5.9/14 on Fox.

NBC was second overall for the night, with a 4.4/11 for Deal, The Apprentice and Medium.

Fox was third with a 4.3/11 with its rerun of Prison Break and 24.

ABC was fourth with a 3.7/9. Wife Swap and Supernanny both scored 3.7 ratings (Swap got a 10 share and Nanny a 9); the new Miracle Workers came in third in the 10-11 time slot with a 3.7/9, behind CSI and Medium.

Fifth for the night was Univision with a 1.9/5 for its lineup of telenovelas and talk show Cristina.

UPN was sixth with a 1.2/3 for its lineup of sitcom reruns, and The WB brought up the rear with a 1.0/3 for a rerun of 7th Heaven and an original episode of Related.