Christine Part of First-Place CBS Lineup
The New Adventures of Old Christine, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ latest sitcom vehicle, premiered on CBS Monday night with a double-shot—an episode at 8:30 and another one at 9:30. While it’s too early to say whether or not the Seinfeld curse is still in effect, Christine did well enough to take second place in its 9:30 time slot (when it followed Two and Half Men) and was part of a lineup that led CBS to an overall ratings win for the night.
The network scored an average 5.0 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, with its highest-rated show being CSI:Miami with a 6.2/16. Christine’s 8:30 episode, following The King of Queens, scored a 3.9/10 in the demo, tying with ABC’s Wife Swap and coming in behind the second half hour of Deal or No Deal, which earned a 5.7/14. The new sitcom performed better in its regular 9:30 time slot, with a 4.1/11, coming in second only to 24’s second-half-hour 5.9/14 on Fox.
NBC was second overall for the night, with a 4.4/11 for Deal, The Apprentice and Medium.
Fox was third with a 4.3/11 with its rerun of Prison Break and 24.
ABC was fourth with a 3.7/9. Wife Swap and Supernanny both scored 3.7 ratings (Swap got a 10 share and Nanny a 9); the new Miracle Workers came in third in the 10-11 time slot with a 3.7/9, behind CSI and Medium.
Fifth for the night was Univision with a 1.9/5 for its lineup of telenovelas and talk show Cristina.
UPN was sixth with a 1.2/3 for its lineup of sitcom reruns, and The WB brought up the rear with a 1.0/3 for a rerun of 7th Heaven and an original episode of Related.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.