Christie Brinkley Out of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Injury

Christie Brinkley will not take part in the new season of Dancing With the Stars on ABC due to injuries sustained while rehearsing. Her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will replace her in the cast.

The show begins Sept. 16.

Brinkley is a supermodel. ABC said the injuries happened to Brinkley’s wrist and arm. Brinkley-Cook is a model too.

“Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” said ABC in a statement.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former basketball star Lamar Odom, country star Lauren Alaina and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis are also in the cast.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host Dancing With the Stars. Len Goodman is head judge.

Dancing With the Stars is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.