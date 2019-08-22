Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley and Lamar Odom are in the cast when Dancing with the Stars launches on ABC Sept. 16.

Spicer was White House press secretary. Brinkley is a supermodel and Odom a former NBA star.

The other dancing celebs are country star Lauren Alaina, pop star Ally Brooke, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Office cast member Kate Flannery, NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, comedian Kel Mitchell, actor James Van Der Beek and Supremes singer Mary Wilson.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host Dancing with the Stars. Len Goodman is head judge.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.