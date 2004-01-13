Chrisanthopoulos Resigns as Pappas President, COO

Pappas Telecasting Cos. announced Monday that it has the accepted the voluntary resignation of president and chief operating officer Peter Chrisanthopoulos effective Dec. 30.

Chrisanthopoulos has also resigned from the company’s board of directors.

Chrisanthopolous assumed the positions some three months ago, taking over responsibilities previously handled by chairman and CEO Harry J. Pappas, who will now reassume those duties.

In a statement released Monday evening, Pappas commented that he "did not expect any disruption in the management, operation or performance of our broadcast properties."

Pappas Telecasting is the largest privately held commercial-television broadcast group in the United States.