Chris Way Taking Helm at KTNV Las Vegas

Chris Way, who currently runs Scripps’ CBS affiliate in Omaha, Neb., will be moving to Las Vegas, where he will head the group’s ABC affiliate, KTNV.

Way officially becomes KTNV’s new VP and general manager on June 12.

Way brings to the job corporate and station experience, which includes running the digital business of another Las Vegas station, Nexstar’s CBS affiliate KLAS, Scripps said. He also served as the chief technology officer of The New York Times Company’s broadcast media group.