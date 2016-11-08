Chris Way to Head KMTV Omaha

Chris Way, a broadcasting vet with a background in digital media, has been named VP and general manager of KMTV, the E.W. Scripps-owned CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska.

Way has more than two decades’ experience in the business, most recently working in business development and client services for Lakana, the CMS provider. Before that, Way was director of digital media for KLAS, Nexstar’s CBS affiliate in Las Vegas.

Way will formally assume his new role Nov. 28. He will work alongside Mark Halverson, VP and general manager of the Scripps Omaha radio group, who has been serving as KMTV’s interim GM.