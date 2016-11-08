Greg Bilte Named KIRO Seattle VP, GM

Broadcasting vet Greg Bilte will become the new VP and general manager of KIRO, the Cox-owned CBS affiliate in Seattle, starting Dec. 5.

Since 2013, Bilte has been VP and general manager of KOKI, Cox’s Fox affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as its MyNetworkTV affiliated sister station, KMYT.

He will succeed Jay O’Connor, who announced he would be leaving the station last summer.

“Greg is a proven leader, and I’m thrilled that we have such phenomenal internal talent like Greg to step into this critical leadership position in Seattle,” said Jane Williams, Cox’s executive VP of television. “I know he will build upon the momentum that the KIRO team has created over the last several years to super serve the Seattle community with news, weather, entertainment and valuable business opportunities.”