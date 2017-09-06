Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban Make CMT ‘Artists of the Year’ List

CMT will honor Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan as the premiere country artists of 2017 at its eighth annual CMT Artists of the Year event from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. It takes place Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.ET/PT.



This year’s special will honor those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and those who volunteered for rescue and recovery efforts.



“Working with our honorees and the entertainment community, we’ll take advantage of one of our biggest nights of the year to honor the resilience of those impacted by this disaster and applaud the fearless efforts of those on the front lines,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land. “CMT is committed to providing our fans with the tools and resources needed to contribute to this massive recovery effort as well as connecting those affected to the support services they need.”



Aldean and Bryan have six Artists of the Year wins apiece. It’s Aldean’s first time on the list since 2014.



The special runs for 90 minutes.