Chris Rock to Host ‘SNL’ October 3

Chris Rock will host Saturday Night Live when the new season premieres October 3. It will be the comedian’s third time hosting the program. Megan Thee Stallion makes her SNL musical guest debut that same day.

Saturday Night Live starts the new season, its 46th, with five consecutive shows starting October 3 on NBC.

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden in the new season.

Rock was a cast member on Saturday Night Live 1990 to 1993. His films include Top Five and I Think I Love My Wife. Rock stars in the new season of Fargo, on FX starting September 27.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.