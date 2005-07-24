Chris Rock, Kathy Griffin Sound Off

They weren’t competing in the same room, but Kathy Griffin and Chris Rock are neck and neck in the battle for the title as biggest laugh-getter at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. With the three-week gathering ending Friday, NBC, ABC and Fox talent will be hard-pressed this week to top Griffin (who was promoting Bravo’s Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List) and Rock (UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris). A few excerpts of their remarks:

Rock, on casting a child actor to play him in Everybody’s lead role: “I was at Michael Jackson’s house, and this kid runs out.”

Griffin, after noting that her lawyer warned her against disparaging Scientology because the group is so litigious: “You know they think they’re aliens, right? ... Apparently, Tom Cruise thinks he’s from Mars. And I believe him.”

Rock, on stunt casting: “They don’t really do that on the white shows. When they did it on Mad About You, with Carl Reiner, he had a real part. He wasn’t there just to be famous. When they do it on the black shows, they’re like, ‘We’ve got a famous guy and he’s going to be famous tonight!’”

Griffin: “Doesn’t it seem like the number-one favorite topic with celebrities is the burden of their own celebrity? That’s why I’m not friends with famous people. All they want to do is talk about how horrible it is to be famous. It’s f—ing great.”

Rock, on reports Fox passed on his show because they were convinced he would not be a part of it after the pilot: “My name’s not Chappelle. What have I walked out on?”

Griffin, on her fascination with Angelina Jolie’s appearance: “Nobody can look like that, right? With the boobs, the stick legs. But I do think her lips, while beautiful, do sort of look like an inflamed anus.”