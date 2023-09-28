Chris Nguyen Joins Scripps News as Atlanta-Based Anchor
Journalist previously worked at CNN
Scripps News said it hired Chris Nguyen as an anchor.
Nguyen will start Friday and be based at Scripps News’ Atlanta headquarters.
Previously, Nguyen had been a national correspondent for CNN in Washington.
“Chris’s experience at the anchor desk and in the field will add another strong player to our team,” Kate O’Brian, president of Scripps News, said. “We value his excellent track record of high-quality work and look forward to having Chris join us.”
Before joining CNN, Nguyen was an anchor and reporter at KGO-TV in San Francisco. He was the first Vietnamese-American man to regularly anchor in a major U.S. television market, according to the Asian-American Journalists Association.
He also worked as an anchor and reporter in Sacramento, California; Spokane, Washington; and Decatur, Illinois.
