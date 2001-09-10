Chris Isaak sparks Viacom synergy

In a synergistic maneuver, VH1 will air the entire first season of The Chris Isaak Show, the new original series running on Showtime, VH1's sister network under their Viacom parent.

Before Chris Isaak starts its second season in January of next year, VH1 will run the series' first 17 episodes starting in November. VH1 is also planning to plug Showtime's Chris Isaak second season premiere by inserting promotional spots across much of its programming and inviting Isaak to appear in various VH1 shows, including the VH1 Top Ten Countdown, VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards and My VH1 Music Awards.

Jerry Offsay, Showtime's programming president, says he recognized "a unique opportunity to leverage the show by drawing on the combined resources that Showtime, VH1 and Viacom Productions all bring to the Viacom family." It helps that "the subject matter of this series made perfect sense for VH1 and their viewers," Offsay added.

Chris Isaak, produced by Viacom Productions, is based on the real-life experiences of music star Isaak and his band. - Susanne Ault