Chris Hughes Will Deliver Keynote at NAMIC Conference

Chris Hughes, the 25-year old who co-founded Facebook and revolutionized the way new media can buttress political campaigns with My.BarackObama.com, will deliver the opening keynote address at this year’s NAMIC Conference in Denver, Co.



Hughes helped launch Facebook from his Harvard door room in 2004 and now serves as a consultant for the social networking site, which boasts more than 200 million users. As a new media strategist for My.BarackObama.com, he helped to revolutionize political organizing on the Internet.



“Chris has greatly influenced the direction of technology and new media, which is creating a paradigm shift within the communications industry,” said NAMIC President Kathy Johnson. “We are thrilled to have him join us for this year’s conference.”



The announcement of Hughes as the keynote speaker comes at a time when NAMIC has expanded its online communications presence, launching a Facebook fan page. The company also developed “DiversityLive”, a video network showcasing user-generated content.



The 23rd annual NAMIC Conference takes place at the Grand Hyatt in Denver from October 26-28.