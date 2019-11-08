Chris Hayes’ Podcast Tour Stops in New York

MSNBC host Chris Hayes brings his podcast tour to New York, doing his “Why Is This Happening?” show from the Town Hall Dec. 8. Hayes will be joined by Tony Kushner, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Angels in America, for a conversation about politics and storytelling.

Hayes’ first stop on the podcast tour was the Texas Tribune Festival, where he interviewed Senator Ted Cruz. On his second stop, in Los Angeles, he spoke with director Adam McKay and author Omar El Akkad. The third stop happens in Chicago Nov. 12, where Hayes meets with Nikole Hannah-Jones, investigative reporter for The New York Times Magazine and creator of The 1619 Project, and author and historian Ibram X. Kendi.

The podcast launched in May 2018.

Hayes has a primetime show on MSNBC called All In with Chris Hayes.