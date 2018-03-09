Chris Hardwick to Host ‘Red Nose Day Special’ on NBC

Chris Hardwick will host NBC’s Red Nose Day Special, a fundraiser addressing child poverty, on Thursday, May 24. NBC has held Red Nose Day for four years. The campaign has raised over $100 million and has impacted 8.3 million children in America and around the world, according to NBC.



The night will feature a Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day event starting at 8 p.m., while two teams of stars will face off for a Red Nose Day edition of Hollywood Game Night at 9 p.m. Hardwick’s The Red Nose Day Special will close the night at 10 p.m.

“Chris’ genuine compassion and good-hearted humor make him ideal to host our Red Nose Day Special and bridge the evening’s exciting and purposeful three hours of programming,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled to once again bring humor and inspiration to our audience in our effort to raise awareness and funds for children in need around the world.”



Hardwick hosted Red Nose Day last year on NBC too. He also hosts NBC game show The Wall.

Red Nose Day was created by writer-director Richard Curtis. It has raised more than $1 billion globally since its launch in the U.K. in 1988. Comic Relief USA runs Red Nose Day.

“We are so grateful to NBC and the entire Comcast NBCU family for their outstanding partnership,” said Janet Scardino, CEO, Comic Relief USA. “This year’s special night of programming really delivers on Red Nose Day’s signature rollercoaster of laughs and tears—shining a light on the children who need our help the most.”