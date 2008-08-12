Chris Albrecht Leaves IMG Worldwide

Chris Albrecht left IMG Worldwide to return to Foresee Entertainment, the independent content-creation, development and distribution company he formed prior to joining IMG in 2007.

IMG said in a statement, “While Albrecht acknowledges that IMG has world-class media-production and distribution businesses in both sports and entertainment, when he joined the company in September 2007, the parties intended to raise substantial funds to augment and expand IMG's media and entertainment business. However, market conditions intervened to frustrate that goal. The parties are separating on an amicable basis, regretful that the association was unable to work.”

Albrecht -- who resigned as chairman and CEO of HBO in May 2007 after being charged with assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend at the Cable Show in Las Vegas -- said he will seek business opportunities in the media and entertainment sector at Foresee.