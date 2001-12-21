Choppers retake the skies
News choppers are flying in 27 of the top 30 markets after the Federal
Aviation Administration finally lifted restrictions it had put in place since
Sept. 11.
Flights around Washington, D.C.; New York; and Boston remain limited but have
resumed, as well.
The FAA continues to limit flights around sporting events, requiring aircraft
to stay 3,000 feet above stadiums and outside a radius of three nautical
miles.
