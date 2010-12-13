Choal Tapped For KSBY GM

KVOA Tucson station manager Kathleen Choal will be the new general manager at Cordillera's KSBY San Luis Obispo.

She replaces Evan Pappas and starts March 15.

Choal has been news director and station manager at KVOA, according to Tucson Business Insider, which reported her promotion, and said Pappas will take over KOAA Colorado Springs. All the stations involved are Cordillera properties.

A Cordillera rep confirmed Choal's upcoming move to KSBY.