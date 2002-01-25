Chip off the older block
Fox's new comedy, That 80s Show, debuted with strong ratings Wednesday night.
The spinoff of That 70s Show averaged a 6.2 rating/17 share in adults 18 through 49 and 11.7 million viewers at 8 p.m. EST/PST, according to Nielsen
Media Research.
That 80s Show raised its time-period averages by 49 percent in total viewers and 68 percent in adults 18 through 49.
