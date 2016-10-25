Chip Caray Joins WFLD Chicago for World Series

Chip Caray, whose legendary sportscaster grandfather Harry predicted that “someday the Chicago Cubs are going to be in the World Series,” will be living the family dream, joining Fox O&O WFLD for its coverage of the team’s upcoming slugfest against the Cleveland Indians.

Caray, who was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play guy for six years, will co-host pregame and postgame shows on WFLD, which will air the World Series starting with the first game Tuesday night. The Cubs haven’t played in a World Series since 1945 and haven't clinched one since 1908.

WFLD launched its pregame show, Blue October, in early October in conjunction with the Cubs advancing to the National League playoffs. Lou Canellis, the station’s sports anchor, and former Cub Bob Dernier are the show’s regular hosts.

The Caray name has been synonymous with Chicago baseball since Harry started calling White Sox games in 1971. After 11 years with the Sox, he moved north to cover the Cubs, which he did for the last 16 years of his career.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPaACIEnQMg[/embed]