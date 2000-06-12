Chip brings broadband to MDUs

Broadcom has introduced the V-thernet family of products, which it says will enable low-cost, scalable, broadband access within multidwelling units (MDUs) and multitenant units (MTUs).

First out, the BCM6315 can be used with Broadcom's Ethernet or Home-PNA 2.0 products to give MDU/MTU broadband equipment vendors a content-delivery and -distribution system. It operates over category 1 through category 5 cabling and supports 10-Mb/s Ethernet on telephone-grade wiring for distances up to 1 km.