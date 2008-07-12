Chinese, Broadcasters Agree on News Access

Olympic Games rights holders reached an accord with Chinese officials for live news coverage around the region during the Beijing Games, which begin Aug. 8, that gives journalists access to various locales in China, including Tiananmen Square, for live news coverage.

The agreement, which came on July 9 during a meeting between broadcasters and Chinese officials, took months of delicate negotiations with broadcasters, including exclusive U.S. broadcaster NBC.

The Chinese government's attempt to control and limit live coverage anywhere but at Olympic venues was the source of much frustration for news organizations spending billions of dollars to cover the Games, and was further complicated by the deadly earthquake there that spurred widespread protests from the Chinese people.