Chiklis, Kaczmarek to announce Emmy nods

The Shield’s Michael Chiklis and Malcolm in the Middle’s Jane

Kaczmarek will join Bryce Zabel, chairman of the Academy of Television Arts and

Sciences, to announce the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

nominations.

The three are sacrificing some sleep, as the nominations will be made public

Thursday, July 17 ,at the wee hour of 5:38 a.m. PST from the Leonard H.

Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif.

And unlike print reporters covering the event, Chiklis, Kaczmarek and Zabel

have to look good.

The Emmys will be broadcast on Fox Sept. 21.