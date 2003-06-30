Chiklis, Kaczmarek to announce Emmy nods
The Shield’s Michael Chiklis and Malcolm in the Middle’s Jane
Kaczmarek will join Bryce Zabel, chairman of the Academy of Television Arts and
Sciences, to announce the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
nominations.
The three are sacrificing some sleep, as the nominations will be made public
Thursday, July 17 ,at the wee hour of 5:38 a.m. PST from the Leonard H.
Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif.
And unlike print reporters covering the event, Chiklis, Kaczmarek and Zabel
have to look good.
The Emmys will be broadcast on Fox Sept. 21.
