Chico Named Senior VP of Telemundo Sales

Mike Chico has been named senior VP of Telemundo Sales for the Telemundo Station Group. He comes from Clear Channel Outdoor, where he was senior VP of national sales.

Chico will report to Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial operations for the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

“Mike is an experienced sales executive with deep relationships in the advertising business,” said Comerford. “He will be a great asset for the Telemundo Stations as the leader of the sales efforts across the group.”

Chico was executive vice president of advertising sales for Madison Square Garden from 2006 to 2008 and oversaw sales for the MSG Network, Fox Sports Network, and the Knicks and Rangers. He was with the NBC Owned Television Stations from 2002 to 2006, as senior VP, Olympic sales and marketing sales, before becoming senior VP of east coast sales.