Chicken Soup Launches Viewer Reward Program With TaTaTu

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it will launch a reward program that lets viewers earn coins by watching the company’s streaming services Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soup.

The coins can be used to bid on prizes and buy products.

The program is being executed through TaTaTu, a platform that uses TTU digital coins to reward viewers.

“The addition of TaTaTu to our streaming services will provide a fun and rewarding experience for millions of our consumers. In an era where others are raising the prices of streaming services, we are finding ways to reward viewers for watching our great content,” said Chicken Soup CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. "This collaboration is also an opportunity to enhance the entertainment experience and drive engagement on the TaTaTu platform."

Chicken Soup earlier this month made a deal with TaTaTu to launch ad-supported streaming services in international markets using movies and TV series from Chicken Soup.

"We are thrilled to work with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, a leading provider of high-quality entertainment content," said Andrea Iervolino, founder and CEO of TaTaTu. "This collaboration represents a major step forward for TaTaTu as we continue to build a strong ecosystem of partners that share our vision for the future of entertainment."