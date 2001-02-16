Chicken Soup gets legs

Litton has cleared its fall 2001 project Chicken Soup for the Soul in 90% of the country, clearing all top ten markets including on stations WNYW New York, KABC Los Angeles and WPWR Chicago.

Chicken Soup pieces together the teen-focused stories from PAX's now canceled network version (based on the best-selling book series) stirring in a new host Scott Whyte from NBC's Saturday morning series City Guys.

Litton's Chicken Soup will be executive produced by Vin DiBona, creator of America's Funniest Home Videos and America's Funniest People. - Susanne Ault