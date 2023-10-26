Chicken Soup for The Soul To Distribute AI-Based Channel 1 News
Channel’s tech will be used to localize Chicken Soup’s library of 10,000 movies and TV titles
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it will distribute Channel 1, a streaming news network that uses artificial intelligence to produce its reports.
Chicken Soup will also license Channel 1’s AI tech to localize CSSE’s library of over 10,000 movies and TV titles into the appropriate languages.
Channel 1 will first be available as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in February and Chicken Soup will use is relationships to get the new network on platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung, giving it access to millions of viewers.
Channel 1 plans to launch an app later in 2024 that will provide more personalized news.
“Channel 1 is truly the future of streaming news, and we are delighted to be working with them on distribution for their service,” said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Their AI is some of the most sophisticated and advanced technology we’ve seen. Their localization technology will unlock significant value in our deep catalog of over 10,000 movies and TV series, enabling us to easily translate them into any language at virtually no additional cost.”
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s distribution footprint is one of the largest in streaming, which will provide us with immediate scale,” Scott Zabielski, chief content officer for Channel 1, said. “Our AI technology will also give them an easy, inexpensive way to unlock massive value in their content library by localizing content into any language. We’re delighted to be working with them on this and other projects in the future.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.