Chicken Soup for The Soul To Distribute AI-Based Channel 1 News

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it will distribute Channel 1, a streaming news network that uses artificial intelligence to produce its reports.

Chicken Soup will also license Channel 1’s AI tech to localize CSSE’s library of over 10,000 movies and TV titles into the appropriate languages.

Channel 1 will first be available as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in February and Chicken Soup will use is relationships to get the new network on platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung, giving it access to millions of viewers.

Channel 1 plans to launch an app later in 2024 that will provide more personalized news.

“Channel 1 is truly the future of streaming news, and we are delighted to be working with them on distribution for their service,” said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Their AI is some of the most sophisticated and advanced technology we’ve seen. Their localization technology will unlock significant value in our deep catalog of over 10,000 movies and TV series, enabling us to easily translate them into any language at virtually no additional cost.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s distribution footprint is one of the largest in streaming, which will provide us with immediate scale,” Scott Zabielski, chief content officer for Channel 1, said. “Our AI technology will also give them an easy, inexpensive way to unlock massive value in their content library by localizing content into any language. We’re delighted to be working with them on this and other projects in the future.”