Chick Hernandez Joins WUSA Washington To Anchor Sports

Chick Hernandez is joining WUSA Washington to anchor sports in the 11 p.m. news. He’ll also be the lead anchor for Washington Commanders coverage this coming NFL season, including weekly interviews with Coach Ron Rivera and various players. He succeeds Darren M. Haynes in WUSA's sports department.

Hernandez was born in Washington and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland. He attended the University of Maryland.

He had been doing play-by-play for college basketball and football at CBS Sports Network.

“The more time I spend with Chick, the more I understand what a great fit he is for WUSA9,“ said Michael Valentine, WUSA VP/station manager. “His passion for the community goes well beyond sports. He is the perfect fit for us.”

Tegna owns WUSA, a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 8.

Hernandez’s career has also included stops at WTTG Washington, WRDW Augusta (Georgia), NBC Sports Washington and Sirius XM.

“It is still unreal to me that I am returning to WUSA9,” Hernandez said. “Many moons ago, I was an intern for the late great Glenn Brenner [former sports anchor, WUSA] and one of my mentors and friends, James Brown, so this is a full circle moment for me — one that I fully understand the gravity of and will treat appropriately. Not bad for a kid from around the way. See you soon.”